Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Hurling: Conor McGurk Cup success for Mickey McCann on his birthday

The Donegal hurlers celebrate after retaining the Conor McGurk Cup

Donegal are the Conor McGurk Cup champions again.

They defeated Down in the decider by 2-25 to 0-22 at the Dub in Belfast to give manager Mickey McCann something extra to celebrate on his birthday.

Donegal were in command at the break as they led by 2-15 to 0-10.

But Down rallied in the third quarter and at one point the deficit was reduced to just four points.

However, Donegal finished strongly to emerge victorious.

Daire Bonner summed things up as the game reached its conclusion.

Meanwhile, manager Mickey McCann spoke to Daire after the game to give his assessment:

Donegal captain Conor Gartland is presented with the Conor McGurk Cup.

Donegal’s captain on the day was Conor Gartland who was understandably well pleased with the outcome when he spoke with Daire shortly after the final whistle.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

asylum seekers
News, Top Stories

One person in every 100 people in Donegal is an asylum seeker

13 January 2024
farmers alliance
News, Top Stories

‘Farmers Alliance’ given approval to be registered

13 January 2024
Loreto BT scientist
News, Top Stories

Loretto Letterkenny among awardees at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

13 January 2024
cold ice snow weather
News, Audio, Top Stories

Northwest to bare the brunt of cold weather next week

13 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

asylum seekers
News, Top Stories

One person in every 100 people in Donegal is an asylum seeker

13 January 2024
farmers alliance
News, Top Stories

‘Farmers Alliance’ given approval to be registered

13 January 2024
Loreto BT scientist
News, Top Stories

Loretto Letterkenny among awardees at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

13 January 2024
cold ice snow weather
News, Audio, Top Stories

Northwest to bare the brunt of cold weather next week

13 January 2024
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Planned parade may cause traffic disruptions in Derry

13 January 2024
missing person kirsty temple
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry growing concerned for missing teenager

13 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube