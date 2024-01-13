Hurling: Conor McGurk Cup success for Mickey McCann on his birthday

Donegal are the Conor McGurk Cup champions again.

They defeated Down in the decider by 2-25 to 0-22 at the Dub in Belfast to give manager Mickey McCann something extra to celebrate on his birthday.

Donegal were in command at the break as they led by 2-15 to 0-10.

But Down rallied in the third quarter and at one point the deficit was reduced to just four points.

However, Donegal finished strongly to emerge victorious.

Daire Bonner summed things up as the game reached its conclusion.

Meanwhile, manager Mickey McCann spoke to Daire after the game to give his assessment:

Donegal’s captain on the day was Conor Gartland who was understandably well pleased with the outcome when he spoke with Daire shortly after the final whistle.