Loretto Letterkenny among awardees at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Eight awards have been given to Donegal Students at the BT Young Scientist Awards yesterday evening.

This includes a group from Letterkenny who placed 3rd in the senior group for Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences.

Siobhan O’Brien and Ciara Mc Dermott, students in the group, studied the impact on pH on defective concrete blocks with the support of their teacher Ms. Margaret O’Reilly.

They found that homes along the coast were deteriorating and a faster rate than those inland.

Loreto Letterkenny have commended the girls’ work and achievement.