One person in every 100 people in Donegal is an asylum seeker.

Dublin has the most asylum seekers per county, and Leitrim has the least.

That’s according to figures just released by the Government.

The figures released by the Department of Integration give an idea of how asylum seekers are distributed across the 26 counties.

Donegal has the highest concentration, with 1004 asylum seekers per head of population.

That means that 1 in every 100 people living in Donegal is seeking asylum.

Mayo, Monaghan and Wicklow are the next highest concentrations of asylum seekers being accommodated.

Dublin has the most asylum seekers by head count, with over 9 thousand 400, or 36 percent of all international protection applicants, while Leitrim has just 89.

32 percent are single males, while 28 percent are children, and 11 percent are single females.

The majority of asylum seekers have come from the likes of Nigeria, Georgia and Algeria.