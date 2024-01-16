Another status yellow low temperature/ice warning has been issued for Ireland

Another status yellow low temperature/ice warning has been issued for the entire country tonight.

Met Éireann made the call this morning, with warnings of difficult travelling conditions due to severe frost and icy stretches.

The alert comes into effect at 6 o’clock this evening and runs until 11 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Seperately, the Met Office in the UK has issued an ice warning for the six counties in Northern Ireland.

That kicks in at 5 o’clock this evening and expires just before midnight.