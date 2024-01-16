Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Bishop says it would be a tragedy if conselling service were to close

The Bishop of Raphoe has said it would be a tragedy if the Child and Adolescent Counselling Service operated from the Raphoe Diocesan Centre were allowed to close for the lack of funding for a full time director.

The present director Liam Cannonr, who operates on a part time basis is stepping down in March, and if the money is not secured to employ a full time replacement, then the service will be withdrawn.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Bishop Alan McGuckian said the church has been supporting the service for the past 30 years, but it has now grown to the extent that it needs a full time director operating independently of the diocese…………

