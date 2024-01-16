Gardaí re-issue appeal in which young person stuck by vehicle

Gardaí in Buncrana have re-issued an appeal for information surrounding a collision between a vehicle and a young person on Monday, December 18th.

It happened around Ardaravan Square between 4.30pm and 5pm. The pedestrian sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle in question has been described as a dark coloured saloon, possibly an Audi.

Gardaí are asking for the driver to make contact, it is believed they may have stopped at the scene for a short time but then left.

They also ask witnesses to come forward, of which they believe there are, as the area was reportedly busy at the time.