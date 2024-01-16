St. Eunan’s write to education Minister to fight for new school

The Student Council at St Eunan’s College Letterkenny penned a two page Letter to the Minister for Education, local TDs and councillors to highlight their concerns regarding delays to the construction of their new school building.

In the letter they outline the difference of the needs of the school now, compared to 50 years ago, and that as a result the resources are grossly ‘insufficient’.

Examples highlighted in the letter include the lack of practical classroom facilities, crowded conditions and mould on classroom walls, all of which, they say, is hampering the learning of students.

Read the letter in full:

