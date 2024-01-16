Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

St. Eunan’s write to education Minister to fight for new school

 

The Student Council at St Eunan’s College Letterkenny penned a two page Letter to the Minister for Education, local TDs and councillors to highlight their concerns regarding delays to the construction of their new school building.

In the letter they outline the difference of the needs of the school now, compared to 50 years ago, and that as a result the resources are grossly ‘insufficient’.

Examples highlighted in the letter include the lack of practical classroom facilities, crowded conditions and mould on classroom walls, all of which, they say, is hampering the learning of students.

Read the letter in full:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

grainne garda slot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information following criminal damage and hijacking in Bridgend

16 January 2024
419734615_866755205243581_751479623391438207_n
News, Top Stories

St. Eunan’s write to education Minister to fight for new school

16 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 January 2024
Screenshot 2024-01-16 115900
News, Top Stories

Another status yellow low temperature/ice warning has been issued for Ireland

16 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

grainne garda slot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information following criminal damage and hijacking in Bridgend

16 January 2024
419734615_866755205243581_751479623391438207_n
News, Top Stories

St. Eunan’s write to education Minister to fight for new school

16 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 January 2024
Screenshot 2024-01-16 115900
News, Top Stories

Another status yellow low temperature/ice warning has been issued for Ireland

16 January 2024
bishop alan mc guckian
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bishop says it would be a tragedy if conselling service were to close

16 January 2024
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News, Top Stories

A number of water outage notices issued for Donegal today

16 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube