Transport Infrastructure Ireland has confirmed that works are to be carried out on pedestrian crossings in the Twin Towns.

Serious safety concerns have been raised over the crossings with a number of near misses reported.

The crossings were established as part of a pilot scheme in Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

Initial works include installing lighting and signage at the crossings.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says a public consultation is part of planned long term works: