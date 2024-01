The Agriculture Minister says China’s resumption of beef imports is a positive development for the beef sector in Donegal.

The resumption of exports was confirmed following a meeting between Minister Charlie McConalogue and Chinese Premier Li Qiang yesterday.

The market was closed to Ireland after a case of atypical BSE – or mad cow disease – was detected last November in a dead 10-year-old cow.

Minister McConalogue says a quick resolve of the issue was important: