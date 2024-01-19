Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council urged to build more social homes

Donegal County Council is being urged to build more houses for middle income earners.

People are still struggling to get a home because the amount they are earning pushes them over the threshold to qualify for a Council owned property but yet falls short of obtaining a mortgage.

Following a Special Housing meeting yesterday, Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says it’s unacceptable that people are being forced into homelessness or to leave the country as not enough homes are being built by the local authority:

