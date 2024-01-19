Council urged to install speed ramps to enhance safety in Ramelton area

Donegal County Council is being urged to install speed ramps at Colton Court at the top of the Bridgend, Ramelton in order to enhance safety measures and make the road safer.

Cllr John O’Donnell was told here are no plans to install ramps in the area at the moment, but funding is being sought to improve access into Ramelton village from Coylan Court, particularly for pedestrians.

Cllr O’Donnell says that’s welcome, but conditions attached to a recent planning application show the need for measures to tackle speed: