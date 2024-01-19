Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel this morning is Eimear McGuinness, Noel McBride and Damien Dowds. Topics include immigration, the Farmers Alliance and services in Donegal:

In this hour we have listeners comments, Deputy Pearse Doherty on investment funds buying up new homes and his party’s position on immigration and Andrea Brannigan joins Greg to update on the progress of the trail of the suspect in her daughter’s murder:

Michael and Fionnuala join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’:

