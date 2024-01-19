Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Stormont could return as soon as Wednesday

Stormont could return as early as Wednesday.

It’s understood the DUP are in talks to end its near-two-year boycott.

The North’s assembly collapsed in early 2022 after the DUP had concerns about post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Since then – the Windsor Framework has been negotiated and implemented – however the party’s boycott goes on.

It’s believed today is decision day for the DUP.

Its leader Jeffrey Donaldson will be deciding today with his officer team if he will lead the DUP back into devolved Government.

Sinn Fein claims the DUP don’t want to return to Stormont as there would have to be a nationalist First Minister for the first time ever.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Sheep
News, Top Stories

Gardai issue warning ahead of lambing season

19 January 2024
planning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to build more social homes

19 January 2024
Print
News, Top Stories

Services update for Derry City and Strabane District Council

19 January 2024
stormont
News, Top Stories

DUP in talks to end boycott

19 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Sheep
News, Top Stories

Gardai issue warning ahead of lambing season

19 January 2024
planning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to build more social homes

19 January 2024
Print
News, Top Stories

Services update for Derry City and Strabane District Council

19 January 2024
stormont
News, Top Stories

DUP in talks to end boycott

19 January 2024
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Stormont could return as soon as Wednesday

19 January 2024
windy
News, Top Stories

Wind warnings in place for Donegal, Derry and Tyrone on Sunday

19 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube