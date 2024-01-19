Stormont could return as soon as Wednesday

Stormont could return as early as Wednesday.

It’s understood the DUP are in talks to end its near-two-year boycott.

The North’s assembly collapsed in early 2022 after the DUP had concerns about post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Since then – the Windsor Framework has been negotiated and implemented – however the party’s boycott goes on.

It’s believed today is decision day for the DUP.

Its leader Jeffrey Donaldson will be deciding today with his officer team if he will lead the DUP back into devolved Government.

Sinn Fein claims the DUP don’t want to return to Stormont as there would have to be a nationalist First Minister for the first time ever.