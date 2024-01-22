Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Road closures in Derry due to unsecure building

Butcher Street in Derry has been closed due to an unsecure building.

Pedestrians and traffic are also warned of partial closures in Magazine Street, Fahan Street and Waterloo Street.

PSNI are asking that the public avoid the area.

Top Stories

finn valley centre
Audio, News, Top Stories

Finn Valley Centre closed until further notice

22 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 January 2024
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Top Stories

Clean up operation continues after last nights storm

22 January 2024
PSNI road closed
Top Stories, News

Road closures in Derry due to unsecure building

22 January 2024
