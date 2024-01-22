Road closures in Derry due to unsecure building

Butcher Street in Derry has been closed due to an unsecure building.
Pedestrians and traffic are also warned of partial closures in Magazine Street, Fahan Street and Waterloo Street.
PSNI are asking that the public avoid the area.
