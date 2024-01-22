Three houses severely damaged after being struck by lightning in Newtowncunningham

Two houses in Newtowncunnigham have been extensively damaged after being struck by lightning this afternoon.

A third house has been damaged internally after electrical appliances within the property blew.

A mother and her children and an elderly resident managed to escape uninjured but they have been left badly shaken.

The fire service remain at the scene in the Rooskey area trying to extinguish a fire at one of the properties.

Councillor Paul Canning says it was a very frightening experience for those within the house at the time: