Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below.

We talked to Ciaran whose house was badly damaged in a lightening strike in Newtowncunningham during storm Isha. We have an update on the restoration of power from the Esb before there’s further reaction to lightening strikes from Cllr Paul Canning. We have an news on the conditions of roads from the council and then Dessie describes how his partner had a near miss when a shed was blown into his garden during storm Isha:

In this hour we have this weeks ‘Comminity Garda Information’ and then we chat to Debbie’s home which was distroyed in a lightening strike in Newtowncunningham. We also hear from Luke who had hiss tools stolen from his property in Culdaff at the weekend:

We speak to a Tipperary man who went all the way to the Supreme Court over his exclusion from the widower’s contributory pension because he never married his late long-term partner has won his case. We chat to listeners in Defective Concrete houses and their awful experience through Storm Isha. Ciara’s describes how her hairdressing premises were destroyed in the storm and there’s a chat with Minister Simon Harris: