Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below.

We talked to Ciaran whose house was badly damaged in a lightening strike in Newtowncunningham during storm Isha. We have an update on the restoration of power from the Esb before there’s further reaction to lightening strikes from Cllr Paul Canning. We have an news on the conditions of roads from the council and then Dessie describes how his partner had a near miss when a shed was blown into his garden during storm Isha:

In this hour we have this weeks ‘Comminity Garda Information’ and then we chat to Debbie’s home which was distroyed in a lightening strike in Newtowncunningham. We also hear from Luke who had hiss tools stolen from his property in Culdaff at the weekend:

We speak to a Tipperary man who went all the way to the Supreme Court over his exclusion from the widower’s contributory pension because he never married his late long-term partner has won his case. We chat to listeners in Defective Concrete houses and their awful experience through Storm Isha. Ciara’s describes how her hairdressing premises were destroyed in the storm and there’s a chat with Minister Simon Harris:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG_3426
News, Top Stories

DCC warns against unnecessary travel as Storm Jocelyn hits Ireland

23 January 2024
Break In Burglary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for increase in CCTV and Garda presence to combat spate of thefts in Inishowen

23 January 2024
farm
News, Top Stories

Farmers must be at “centre of Strategic Dialogue on Future of Agriculture in Europe” – Agriculture Minister

23 January 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Two arrested after man found injured in Derry

23 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

IMG_3426
News, Top Stories

DCC warns against unnecessary travel as Storm Jocelyn hits Ireland

23 January 2024
Break In Burglary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for increase in CCTV and Garda presence to combat spate of thefts in Inishowen

23 January 2024
farm
News, Top Stories

Farmers must be at “centre of Strategic Dialogue on Future of Agriculture in Europe” – Agriculture Minister

23 January 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Two arrested after man found injured in Derry

23 January 2024
storm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Winds picking up as storm Jocelyn approaches – Updates

23 January 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

46 patients without beds at LUH

23 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube