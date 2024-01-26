Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCC should establish special group to look at casual trading and flags – Crossan

Donegal County Council is being asked to set up a working group to formulate policy on Casual trading in Donegal, and the erection of flags, bunting, and banners from poles.

The call will be made at a full meeting of Donegal County Council on Monday by Cllr Nicholas Crossan.

On the casual trading issue, he says there are by-laws in place in Buncrana, Letterkenny and Bundoran, but not in other areas of the county.

The flags and bunting issue was raised towards the end of last year with lengthy discussions on the flying Palestinian flags, and it was then that it emerged that there isn’t a clear policy.

Cllr Crossan says there must be a way to regulate what is hung on public poles and property………….

