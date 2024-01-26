Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government considering EU report on defective blocks – McConalogue

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says the government is considering the draft report on defective blocks published last week by the EU Commission and discussed earlier this week at the EU Petitions Committee which will vote on the report next month.

The report makes six recommendations, and says it’s imperative that the Defective Blocks Scheme be improved, that red tape is cut and that the concerns of homeowners are addressed.

Minister McConalogue was speaking after a breakfast briefing for the construction sector hosted this morning by the Inishowen Development Partnership.

He says as the scheme picks up pace, the priority is to ensure that applications are speedily processed, and there are building professionals available to do the work…….

