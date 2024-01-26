Water outages for Greencastle and surrounding areas

Homes and businesses are notified of a burst water main that may cause supply disruptions to Upper Drumaweer, Cruck Elm, Greencastle and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works, which are scheduled to take place until 2 o’clock this afternoon.

Uisce Eireann recommend that an allowance of up to three hours is made after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.

Meanwhile investigations are ongoing of reports of supply disruptions affecting Kilcar and surrounding areas.