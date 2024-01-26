Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Water outages for Greencastle and surrounding areas

Homes and businesses are notified of a burst water main that may cause supply disruptions to Upper Drumaweer, Cruck Elm, Greencastle and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works, which are scheduled to take place until 2 o’clock this afternoon.

Uisce Eireann recommend that an allowance of up to three hours is made after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.

Meanwhile investigations are ongoing of reports of supply disruptions affecting Kilcar and surrounding areas.

News, Top Stories

7% of Donegal homes BER audited got top marks

26 January 2024
Gleann Rua
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillors seek safety measures at Killylastin outside Letterkenny

26 January 2024
money cash budget euro (3)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Agreement reached on new public sector pay deal

26 January 2024
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Water outages for Greencastle and surrounding areas

26 January 2024
