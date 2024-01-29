Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCC approves development projects in Buncrana, Lifford, Malin and Stranorlar

A number of planned developments by Donegal County Council are to proceed on foot of decisions at today’s plenary meeting of Donegal County Council.

The council gave the go-ahead to four developments under the Part 8 process. As expected, the demolition of the old Buncrana Leisure Centre and the building of a new facility on Aileach Road was approved, as was the demolition of the old fire station in Stranorlar and the construction of a two-storey development of eight social housing unit consisting of four two bedroom and four one bedroom apartments.

Buncrana Leisure Centre Plan

Stranorlar Social Housing Plans

 

Members also approved the construction of nine two story social housing units at Radharc na Tra Bréige, in Malin, and the construction of a pedestrian and cycle path as part of the N15 Lifford Active Travel Project.

Social Houses Malin

Under Part 8 of the planning act, members can grant permission for specific developments being carried out by the council following a public consultation and a report from the Chief Executive. Developments granted under Part 8 cannot be appealed to An Bord Pleanala, but may be subject to judicial review.

