Donegal County Council to write to Minister Mary Butler to retain adolescent counselling service

Donegal County Council is to write to Junior Health Minister Mary Butler and the HSE, urging them to provide the funding necessary to maintain the service being provided by the adolescent counselling service in Donegal.

The service is operated by the Diocese of Raphoe at the pastoral centre in Letterkenny, but is facing potential closure because it can’t secure the funding to employ a full the administrator.

The issue was raised by Cllrs Gerry McMonagle and Patrick McGowan.

Cllr McMonagle told the meeting that this service is saving the government money by taking referrals from CAMHS, the HSE and others, and it’s concerning that while the right noises are being made, there’s still been no resolution:

News

Donegal County Council to write to Minister Mary Butler to retain adolescent counselling service

29 January 2024
