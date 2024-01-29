Drugs seized and arrest made in Co. Derry over weekend



Officers of the Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team discovered suspected Class A, B and C drugs, along with drug-related paraphernalia during a property search in the Dungiven Road area on Saturday last.

A man, aged 35 years old, was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences.

These included possession of a Class A, B and C controlled drugs, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug.

He was subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said as enquiries continue with this case, they wish to appeal to anyone who has concerns surrounding drugs in their area to call 101, adding that something that may seem insignificant, could make all the difference.