Gardai announce boundary changes to NW and Eastern region

An Garda Síochána has announced a divisional boundary realignment for the North Western Region and Eastern region.

The changes came into effect yesterday evening and affect the areas of Drogheda, County Louth between the Louth/ Cavan/ Monaghan Division and the Meath/ Westmeath Division only.

The new boundary will expand the geographical areas policed by Louth South Community Engagement Area, Louth South Crime Area and Louth South Roads Policing, to include a portion of the town of Drogheda that was previously part of the Ashbourne District.