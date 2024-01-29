Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gardai announce boundary changes to NW and Eastern region

An Garda Síochána has announced a divisional boundary realignment for the North Western Region and Eastern region.

The changes came into effect yesterday evening and affect the areas of Drogheda, County Louth between the Louth/ Cavan/ Monaghan Division and the Meath/ Westmeath Division only.

The new boundary will expand the geographical areas policed by Louth South Community Engagement Area, Louth South Crime Area and Louth South Roads Policing, to include a portion of the town of Drogheda that was previously part of the Ashbourne District.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardai announce boundary changes to NW and Eastern region

29 January 2024
ann coll
News, Top Stories

‘Positive line of enquiry’ being followed in investigation into West Donegal woman’s murder

29 January 2024
lambs
News, Top Stories

50 lambs stolen in Co Derry

29 January 2024
Crime Prevention Patrol
News, Top Stories

Crime prevention patrols carried out along Donegal border

29 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardai announce boundary changes to NW and Eastern region

29 January 2024
ann coll
News, Top Stories

‘Positive line of enquiry’ being followed in investigation into West Donegal woman’s murder

29 January 2024
lambs
News, Top Stories

50 lambs stolen in Co Derry

29 January 2024
Crime Prevention Patrol
News, Top Stories

Crime prevention patrols carried out along Donegal border

29 January 2024
Rahan Rd
News, Audio, Top Stories

Another crash leads to further calls for safety measures on Rahan Road, Letterkenny

29 January 2024
Measles
News, Audio, Top Stories

Parents urged to ensure children are vaccinated against measles

29 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube