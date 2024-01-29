‘Positive line of enquiry’ being followed in investigation into West Donegal woman’s murder

Police in Scotland have confirmed that they are following a positive line of enquiry into the murder of a West Donegal woman.

61 year old, Ann Coll who had been living in Scotland was found with serious injuries at a flat in Rutherglen on December 22nd.

Police have reissued an appeal for information as the investigation into her death continues.

The 61 year old was found with serious injuries at a flat on Newfield Place in Rutherglen at around 12.45am on Friday, 22 December, 2023. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

House to house enquiries have been carried out to establish Ann’s final movements.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters says Police are fully committed to tracing the person or people responsible as soon as possible. Their enquiry team are following a positive line of enquiry.

She believes that the answer to the investigation lies within the community and that any small piece of information could prove vital.

Anyone with information in relation to Ms Coll’s death is asked to come forward.