A Letterkenny business owner says thefts from businesses has become a major issue in the town.

It’s after two women entered Simpsons, Letterkenny yesterday and filled a trolley before fleeing the store and making off in a red Skoda jeep at around 4pm.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gardai.

The shop’s owner, Marie Carlin says better enforcement is needed to apprehend those responsible for thefts from local businesses: