Cllr Johnny McGuinness selected by FG to contest 2024 local elections

Councillor Johnny McGuinness has confirmed his intention to seek election in the upcoming local elections.

It will be the first time the Inishowen Councillor will contest an election after being co-opted to replace his father, Councillor Bernard McGuinness who died in August 2021.

Councillor McGuinness was selected at a recent Fine Gael selection convention to represent the Carndonagh Electoral Area.

He says it has been a great honour of his to serve the area over the past two years following his father’s passing.

