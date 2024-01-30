Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigate another tool theft in North Inishowen

Gardai in Buncrana are investigating another tool theft in North Inishowen.

Between 2.30am on Monday January 22nd and 6pm the following Thursday, a shed at a house in Croragh, Culdaff was entered and an orange Husqvarna petrol chainsaw was stolen from it. The shed had an open front and so no damage was caused.

Gardai in Buncrana are interested in speaking with anybody who may have observed suspicious activity in that area between those dates.

They can be contacted on 074-932054o, and the Garda Confidential line may be reached
on 1800 666 111.

