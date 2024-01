Gardaí seeking owner of watery note left on car in Carndonagh following a crash.

A crash on December 19th in the Diamond area of Carndonagh between 3:30pm and 4:05pm resulted in damage being caused to a blue Audi A4.

Upon returning to the parked vehicle, the driver discovered a note had been left on their windscreen but due to rain, the writing had become illegible.

Gardaí are appealing to the driver to contact them in Buncrana.