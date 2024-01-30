Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Learner drivers still waiting up to a year for a driving test in Donegal

Learner drivers are still waiting up to a year for a driving test in Donegal.

In October last year, the Transport Minister in response to a Parliamentary Question from Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, acknowledged that the service has been under significant pressure to meet unprecedented demand.

Minister Eamon Ryan says he expects agreed service levels to resume by mid 2024 following the approval of 75 additional driver testers.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says young people particularly in Donegal are suffering because of the backlog:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Learner drivers still waiting up to a year for a driving test in Donegal

30 January 2024
IMG_20240129_221032
News, Top Stories

Emergency services attend blaze in Ballybofey

29 January 2024
counselling youth adolesent
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to write to Minister Mary Butler to retain adolescent counselling service

29 January 2024
News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday January 29th

29 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Learner drivers still waiting up to a year for a driving test in Donegal

30 January 2024
IMG_20240129_221032
News, Top Stories

Emergency services attend blaze in Ballybofey

29 January 2024
counselling youth adolesent
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to write to Minister Mary Butler to retain adolescent counselling service

29 January 2024
News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday January 29th

29 January 2024
Brexit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Post-Brexit rules coming into effect this Wednesday

29 January 2024
Screenshot 2024-01-29 162041
News, Top Stories

Gritters out in Donegal this evening

29 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube