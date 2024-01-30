Learner drivers still waiting up to a year for a driving test in Donegal

Learner drivers are still waiting up to a year for a driving test in Donegal.

In October last year, the Transport Minister in response to a Parliamentary Question from Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, acknowledged that the service has been under significant pressure to meet unprecedented demand.

Minister Eamon Ryan says he expects agreed service levels to resume by mid 2024 following the approval of 75 additional driver testers.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says young people particularly in Donegal are suffering because of the backlog: