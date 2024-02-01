Homeowners facing issues with uploading invoices for revised DCB scheme – Declan Meehan

The Manager of the Milford & District Resource Centre says Donegal County needs to get it’s act together after he heard of a number of issues with the administration of the Defective Concrete Block Scheme.

Declan Meehan, who plans to contest the upcoming local elections, says that locals have been telling him of their inability to upload invoices onto the DCC portal.

Mr. Meehan says while there has been calls for contractors to come to Donegal to carry out remediation works, he fears they will not want to engage with scheme due to bureaucracy issues:

Donegal County Council have been contacted for comment.