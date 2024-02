All Donegal Junior League games have been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Terry Leyden, who has been a long serving administrator with the league.

Sunday’s Oscar Traynor Cup second leg tie between the Donegal Junior League and the Inishowen Junior League – which was scheduled for Ballyare on Sunday – has also been called off.

Mr Leyden, who lived in Drumkeen, was originally a native of Sligo.