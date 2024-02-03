Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal League secretary pays tribute to the late Terry Leyden

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Terry Leyden, one of the leading administrators in Donegal soccer for many decades.

A native of Sligo, he lived in Drumkeen and was particularly well known in soccer circles and especially for his work with the Donegal Junior League.

He was the league disciplinary secretary for almost 40 years and held a number of positions in the Donegal Youth League, the Ulster FA, and in schoolboys leagues as well as being on a local representatives on a number of national committees.

As a mark of respect, all Donegal League games are off this weekend as well as the Oscar Traynor Cup second leg between the Donegal League and the Inishowen Junior League which was scheduled for Ballyare tomorrow.

Many tributes have been paid since his untimely passing after a short illness, and we will have more on this later this afternoon on Saturday Sport.

Speaking to Chris Ashmore on Highland Radio Saturday Sport, the secretary of the Donegal Junior League Nigel Ferry paid tribute to Terry Leyden.

His funeral will take place on Monday with Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen, at 11.00 am.

Sincere sympathy is extended to his family and close friends. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Michelle O'Neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

First Minister Michelle O’Neill pledges support for the A5 and the North West

3 February 2024
stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

MLAs electing new Assembly Speaker in Stormont

3 February 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

17 year old killed in Limavady stabbing

3 February 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Inch Island experiencing water outage

3 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Michelle O'Neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

First Minister Michelle O’Neill pledges support for the A5 and the North West

3 February 2024
stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

MLAs electing new Assembly Speaker in Stormont

3 February 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

17 year old killed in Limavady stabbing

3 February 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Inch Island experiencing water outage

3 February 2024
exerciseathome
News, Audio, Top Stories

Steps can be taken to lower risk of lung and bowel cancer

3 February 2024
celtic park derry
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays to be expected in Derry tomorrow at two GAA matches underway

3 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube