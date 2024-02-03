Donegal League secretary pays tribute to the late Terry Leyden

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Terry Leyden, one of the leading administrators in Donegal soccer for many decades.

A native of Sligo, he lived in Drumkeen and was particularly well known in soccer circles and especially for his work with the Donegal Junior League.

He was the league disciplinary secretary for almost 40 years and held a number of positions in the Donegal Youth League, the Ulster FA, and in schoolboys leagues as well as being on a local representatives on a number of national committees.

As a mark of respect, all Donegal League games are off this weekend as well as the Oscar Traynor Cup second leg between the Donegal League and the Inishowen Junior League which was scheduled for Ballyare tomorrow.

Many tributes have been paid since his untimely passing after a short illness, and we will have more on this later this afternoon on Saturday Sport.

Speaking to Chris Ashmore on Highland Radio Saturday Sport, the secretary of the Donegal Junior League Nigel Ferry paid tribute to Terry Leyden.

His funeral will take place on Monday with Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen, at 11.00 am.

Sincere sympathy is extended to his family and close friends.