Liverpool star Conor Bradley in mourning following death of his father

New Liverpool star Conor Bradley is in mourning following the death of his father.
The Belfast Telegraph is reporting the sad news just days after the Tyrone 20-year-old scored his first goal as he starred in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Chelsea in the English Premier League.
Bradley, who is originally from Aghyaran in west Tyrone, is the first Northern Ireland-born player in 70 years to score for Liverpool in England’s top flight. Growing up he played Gaelic football with St. Davog’s.
According to the report, Joe Bradley passed away on Saturday morning.
Liverpool fans’ group Anfield Edition sent its condolences.
It said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Conor”.