Liverpool star Conor Bradley in mourning following death of his father

New Liverpool star Conor Bradley is in mourning following the death of his father.

The Belfast Telegraph is reporting the sad news just days after the Tyrone 20-year-old scored his first goal as he starred in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Bradley, who is originally from Aghyaran in west Tyrone, is the first Northern Ireland-born player in 70 years to score for Liverpool in England’s top flight. Growing up he played Gaelic football with St. Davog’s.

According to the report, Joe Bradley passed away on Saturday morning.

Liverpool fans’ group Anfield Edition sent its condolences.

It said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Conor”.

@LFCApproved echoed similar sentiments, posting the following comment on X: “Thoughts go out to Conor Bradley & his family. Your father is definitely proud of what you are achieving, and always remember You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Bradley joined Liverpool in 2019, and made five club appearances for being loaned out to Bolton Wanderers last season.