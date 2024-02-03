Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over 1,000 vacant social homes brought back into use in Donegal since 2013

Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has commended Donegal County Council after latest figures from his department show 1,074 vacant social homes were brought back into active use in the county between 2014-2023 under the Voids programme.

€11 million was spent in order to renovate and refurbish the homes.

The Voids Programme supports local authorities in preparing vacant homes for re-letting and builds on the ongoing work to tackle vacancy and dereliction.

Cllr Johnny McGuinness chairs the council’s housing committee.

He says the programme has been a welcome success, but more can and should be done……….

