Adrienne Gallen has thrown a new Donegal record in the hammer at the Throws meeting in Dunboyne.

She threw out to 56.55m and has added half a metre onto her previous record.

Meanwhile at the Bronze World Athletic meet seasonal 10k walk in Spain, Brendan Boyce came fifth place with a time of 42 minutes and 42 seconds.

Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…