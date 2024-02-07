Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
NW to receive additional funding under Town and Village Renewal Scheme

The North West is to receive additional funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development has today announced a €4.5 million national package for rural towns and village.

Minister Heather Humphreys says the extra funding for the North West is being provided in recognition of the specific challenges facing the region.

Under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, up to €50,000 will be invested in supporting the development of projects designed to breathe new life into rural communities.

Minister Humphreys says funding will be made available to set up a designated town team:

