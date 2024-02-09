ATU receives share of funding for third level courses for students with an intellectual disability

€10 million has been announced to fund the roll-out of third level courses for students with an intellectual disability.

Additional funding will also be made available for other inclusion measures on college campuses.

This funding will be spread out over 10 different colleges, with 150 students expected to enrol in its first year.

The courses involved will be one or two years in length, and applicants will be given specific supports.

The ATU will receive funding for their Project WAVE which is designed to integrate personal development with vocational and academic skills providing multiple means of progression.

The courses will commence in the 2024/25 academic year.