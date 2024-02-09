Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dementia: Understand Together – Anna Mc Tiernan

There are over 64,000 people living with dementia in Ireland, with this number set to increase, more and more of us will be affected by dementia in our lifetime. Dementia Understand together & the HSE want to help to create an Ireland that embraces and includes people living with dementia, and displays solidarity with them, their families and supporters. We all have the ability to make our community more understanding and inclusive for people with dementia.

On the Nine til Noon Show, Greg Hughes spoke to Anna Mc Tiernan, Older People Services Coordinator with Leitrim Development Company about ways we can all help:

 

For more information and support visit understandtogegether.ie Advice and support is available by calling the national helpline provided by The Alzheimer Society of Ireland on Freephone 1800 341 341.

