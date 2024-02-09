€5 million investment announced for Killybegs Fishery Harbour Centre

Over €5 million is being invested in Killybegs Fishery Harbour Centre.

Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue has today announced a €29.7 million funding package for harbour centres across the country today.

The majority of the funding allocated to Killybegs will go towards the Smooth Point Pier Extension which is due for completion in the coming months.

Other works include the Southern Quay Extension, the delivery of a passenger embarkation pontoon, a service building and stores.

Minister McConalogue says the funding will support the future development of Killybegs Harbour: