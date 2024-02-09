Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
MEP Markey makes recommendations on European Parliament report on defective concrete block crisis

A Midlands North West MEP has put forward four recommendations relating to the European Parliament’s report on the defective concrete block crisis in Ireland.

Colm Markey has made the calls in relation to a wraparound support service for homeowners, calculating a clear figure of those who are affected, mandatory support from banks and to ensure the scheme offers a permanent solution that has value for money.

The Fine Gael MEP says given the exceptional circumstances at hand, legislation must be flexible:

