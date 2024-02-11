Children with support needs are being failed by the education system – Inclusion Ireland

45 per cent of children with support needs are being failed by the educational system as they face multiple barriers to access their right to school.

That’s according to Inclusion Ireland, which is calling on the Department for Education to hold an immediate meeting to clarify changes to the criteria for allocating Special Education Teacher hours.

The Department says the change was made due to a lack of high quality information and data from the children’s disability network teams.

Inclusion Ireland CEO Derval McDonagh says children with disabilities are already lacking adequate supports in schools………..