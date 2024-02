The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District believes the new County Development Plan must include a policy to ensure more responsibility is put on private landowners to carry out hedge cutting.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says greater enforcement is a must to put more of an onus on landowners to maintain hedges in the interests of road safety.

He has hit out also at the refusal of some to cut hedges as it is having a knock on effect on potential homeowners seeking planning: