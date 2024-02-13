Family of person with disability from Cork told to travel to Donegal for respite

It’s emerged the family of a person with disabilities living in Cork has been told to travel to Donegal to avail of respite care.

According to the Irish Independent, Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Disability Matters, Michael Moynihan says he is deeply frustrated with the lack of services available to people with disabilities.

He says the language and attitude of a national administrator telling the family from Cork that they could travel to Donegal if they wanted the respite service has to change.