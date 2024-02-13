Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Family of person with disability from Cork told to travel to Donegal for respite

Wheel Chair,

It’s emerged the family of a person with disabilities living in Cork has been told to travel to Donegal to avail of respite care.

According to the Irish Independent, Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Disability Matters, Michael Moynihan says he is deeply frustrated with the lack of services available to people with disabilities.

He says the language and attitude of a national administrator telling the family from Cork that they could travel to Donegal if they wanted the respite service has to change.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Respite
News, Top Stories

Family of person with disability from Cork told to travel to Donegal for respite

13 February 2024
County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

Proposed changes to Donegal County Development Plan to go out to public consultation

13 February 2024
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Child benefit to be paid to 18 year olds in full time education

13 February 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Woman due in court in connection with Derry shop robbery

13 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Respite
News, Top Stories

Family of person with disability from Cork told to travel to Donegal for respite

13 February 2024
County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

Proposed changes to Donegal County Development Plan to go out to public consultation

13 February 2024
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Child benefit to be paid to 18 year olds in full time education

13 February 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Woman due in court in connection with Derry shop robbery

13 February 2024
tvlicence
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein to table motion in Dail calling for TV licence fee to be scrapped

13 February 2024
Childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

New plan to improve childcare services could save parents €4,500 a year

13 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube