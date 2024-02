Gardai are appealing for information following the theft of a boat, a mercury boat engine and a boat trailer from the driveway of a house at Drumkeeghan, Donegal Town.

The high value items were stolen between 9am on Monday February 5th and midnight on Saturday February 10th.

The boat is described as white in colour and has ‘Angel Betty’ inscribed on the side of it.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have observed the boat or trailer in transit to contact them.