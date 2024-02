Investigations are continuing into the theft of a black VW Passat from Bridgend.

The vehicle with a partial registration of ‘FY10X’ is believed to have been taken from the Elaghbeg Business Park between 9am on Wednesday January 31st and 7pm on Monday February 5th.

Gardai believe the car was towed away as it was in an undriveable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.