Over £12.7 million in funding secured for DNA museum in Derry



Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business and Culture Committee are welcoming news that final Letters of Offer have now been received from all funding partners for the much-anticipated Derry on the North Atlantic/DNA Museum in Ebrington Square.

Funding of over £12.7 million pound has been secured from all project partners, including Inclusive Future Funding administered through Tourism Northern Ireland, The Executive Office, The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Department for Communities with additional funding from the Garfield Weston & Galewest Investments Ltd and the Wolfson Foundation.

An integrated supply team can now be, followed by the Fit-Out contractor, with works set to commence on site in November with a view to see the museum opened by the summer of 2026.