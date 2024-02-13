Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Over £12.7 million in funding secured for DNA museum in Derry


Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business and Culture Committee are welcoming news that final Letters of Offer have now been received from all funding partners for the much-anticipated Derry on the North Atlantic/DNA Museum in Ebrington Square.

Funding of over £12.7 million pound has been secured from all project partners, including Inclusive Future Funding administered through Tourism Northern Ireland, The Executive Office, The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Department for Communities with additional funding from the Garfield Weston & Galewest Investments Ltd and the Wolfson Foundation.

An integrated supply team can now be, followed by the Fit-Out contractor, with works set to commence on site in November with a view to see the museum opened by the summer of 2026.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ebrington
News, Top Stories

Over £12.7 million in funding secured for DNA museum in Derry

13 February 2024
Aerial view of Kilcar_Donegal
News, Top Stories

Overnight water outage to take place in Kilcar

13 February 2024
News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday February 13th

13 February 2024
Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Children’s Hospital now to cost €2.2 billion

13 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

ebrington
News, Top Stories

Over £12.7 million in funding secured for DNA museum in Derry

13 February 2024
Aerial view of Kilcar_Donegal
News, Top Stories

Overnight water outage to take place in Kilcar

13 February 2024
News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday February 13th

13 February 2024
Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Children’s Hospital now to cost €2.2 billion

13 February 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Child benefit expanded to assist secondary school children

13 February 2024
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News, Top Stories

Planned water outage on Thursday to see progression of €31 million works

13 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube