Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

With Donal in the hot seat, we discuss the campaign by Adult Education Tutors for better pay and conditions, we speak to Lifford Stranorlar MD Cathaoirleach Liam Doherty who is not seeking re-election in June, and we discuss the latest meetings on the Draft County Development Plan with Tirconnaill Tribune editor John McAteer:

Garda Niall Maguire joins us for the Community Garda Information Slot, we hear about an upcoming conference at the ATU campus in Letterkenny to announce the results of a major study on student mental health and wellbeing, and the regional director of the Construction Industry Federation discusses the latest government initiative to attract more workers from abroad into the sector:

Chef Gary O’Hanlon tells us how to make the perfect pancake, we look at the stop smoking supports available ahead of Ash Wednesday, and Seamus Devine and Ena Barrett from Donegal Relay for Life launch the campaign for more teams to become involved in 2024: