Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below.

 

With Donal in the hot seat, we discuss the campaign by Adult Education Tutors for better pay and conditions, we speak to Lifford  Stranorlar MD Cathaoirleach Liam Doherty who is not seeking re-election in June, and we discuss the latest meetings on the Draft County Development Plan with Tirconnaill Tribune editor John McAteer:

Garda Niall Maguire joins us for the Community Garda Information Slot, we hear about an upcoming conference at the ATU campus in Letterkenny to announce the results of a major study on student mental health and wellbeing, and the regional director of the Construction Industry Federation discusses the latest government initiative to attract more workers from abroad into the sector:

Chef Gary O’Hanlon tells us how to make the perfect pancake, we look at the stop smoking supports available ahead of Ash Wednesday, and Seamus Devine and Ena Barrett from Donegal Relay for Life launch the campaign for more teams to become involved in 2024:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

niall maguire
Top Stories, Playback

Community Garda Information Slot on Tuesday February 14th

13 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 February 2024
Hair
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal hairdresser says rising costs is affecting mental health of those in sector

13 February 2024
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Adequate planning process needed to deliver infrastructure projects in Donegal – CIF

13 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

niall maguire
Top Stories, Playback

Community Garda Information Slot on Tuesday February 14th

13 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 February 2024
Hair
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal hairdresser says rising costs is affecting mental health of those in sector

13 February 2024
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Adequate planning process needed to deliver infrastructure projects in Donegal – CIF

13 February 2024
lambing
News, Top Stories

13 pregnant ewes stolen in Co Derry

13 February 2024
arranmore2
News, Top Stories

Thousands of euros worth of damage caused to Tesla parked on Arranmore

13 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube