Trip to Tipp for Cockhill Celtic

Photo: Cockhill Celtic on facebook

Cockhill Celtic will be on the road for their quarter final of the FAI Junior Cup.

In this mornings draw the Inishowen side were handed a trip to Tipperary to face Clonmel Celtic.

Clonmel reached the last eight with two late goals to beat Letterkenny Rovers in the previous round while Cockhill progressed with a comfortable 4-0 win over Maree Oranmore.

If Cockhill win in Tipp they will be in Limerick for a semi final meeting with the winner of Regional United and Pike Rovers.

The quarter finals will be played on the weekend of the 3rd March with the semi finals on the 7th April.

FAI Junior Cup Qarter Finals:
Gorey Rangers vs Peake Villa – in Wexford.
Clonmel Celtic vs Cockhill Celtic – in Clonmel.
Villa FC vs St. Michaels’s – in Waterford.
Regional United vs Pike Rovers – in Limerick

FAI Junior Cup Semi Finals:
Gorey Rangers / Peak Villa v Villa FC / St Michael’s
Regional United / Pike Rovers v Clonmel Celtic / Cockhill Celtic

Final 5th May 2024

Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Children’s Hospital now to cost €2.2 billion

13 February 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Child benefit expanded to assist secondary school children

13 February 2024
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News, Top Stories

Planned water outage on Thursday to see progression of €31 million works

13 February 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Two people hospitalised following a crash near Manorcunningham

13 February 2024
