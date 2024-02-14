Highland Radio Hospitality Awards Celebrate Excellence in Donegal’s Hospitality Sector

The Highland Radio Hospitality Awards, presented in association with MCM Brands, illuminated the vibrant hospitality scene of Donegal in a glittering ceremony hosted at Jacksons Hotel in Ballybofey. The evening, filled with glitz, glamour, and excitement, brought together esteemed businesses from across the county to honour excellence and dedication in the field.

The event showcased the finest establishments and individuals who consistently go above and beyond to provide exceptional service and experiences to their customers. From cosy bed and breakfasts to world-class dining experiences, the spectrum of hospitality in Donegal was celebrated and recognized.

The awards ceremony, a highlight of the night, brought well-deserved recognition to outstanding businesses in various categories. Among the winners were establishments renowned for their culinary delights, exemplary customer service, and innovative approaches to hospitality. The evening was not just about accolades, but also about fostering a spirit of camaraderie and collaboration within the industry.

Attendees were treated to an unforgettable evening of entertainment, including fun, music & a few surprises. The atmosphere was electric as guests mingled, celebrated, and toasted to the successes of the past year.

None of this would have been possible without the generous support of our main sponsor, MCM Brands, whose commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with the values of the Highland Radio Hospitality Awards. Additionally, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our category sponsors: iHeating & Cooling, Camile Thai, Safetech Training, and North West Gas, whose partnership and support were instrumental in making this event a resounding success.

The Highland Radio Hospitality Awards not only recognize the achievements of our winners but also serve as a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of the hospitality industry in Donegal. As we reflect on an unforgettable evening, we look forward to continuing to celebrate and support the outstanding contributions of the hospitality sector in the years to come.