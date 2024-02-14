Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Highland Radio Hospitality Awards Celebrate Excellence in Donegal’s Hospitality Sector

The Highland Radio Hospitality Awards, presented in association with MCM Brands, illuminated the vibrant hospitality scene of Donegal in a glittering ceremony hosted at Jacksons Hotel in Ballybofey. The evening, filled with glitz, glamour, and excitement, brought together esteemed businesses from across the county to honour excellence and dedication in the field.

The event showcased the finest establishments and individuals who consistently go above and beyond to provide exceptional service and experiences to their customers. From cosy bed and breakfasts to world-class dining experiences, the spectrum of hospitality in Donegal was celebrated and recognized.

The awards ceremony, a highlight of the night, brought well-deserved recognition to outstanding businesses in various categories. Among the winners were establishments renowned for their culinary delights, exemplary customer service, and innovative approaches to hospitality. The evening was not just about accolades, but also about fostering a spirit of camaraderie and collaboration within the industry.

Attendees were treated to an unforgettable evening of entertainment, including fun, music & a few surprises. The atmosphere was electric as guests mingled, celebrated, and toasted to the successes of the past year.

None of this would have been possible without the generous support of our main sponsor, MCM Brands, whose commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with the values of the Highland Radio Hospitality Awards. Additionally, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our category sponsors: iHeating & Cooling, Camile Thai, Safetech Training, and North West Gas, whose partnership and support were instrumental in making this event a resounding success.

The Highland Radio Hospitality Awards not only recognize the achievements of our winners but also serve as a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of the hospitality industry in Donegal. As we reflect on an unforgettable evening, we look forward to continuing to celebrate and support the outstanding contributions of the hospitality sector in the years to come.

 

Photo Clive Wasson: Main Sponsors of the event MCM Brands
Photo Clive Wasson: Our Esteemed Judges 
Photo Clive Wasson: The Highland Radio TEAM
Hotel of the Year – Harvey’s Point. Photo Clive Wasson
Pub of the Year – The Fleet Inn, Killybegs. Photo Clive Wasson
Restaurant of the Year – The Olde Glen Bar. Photo Clive Wasson
Tourist Attraction of the Year – Sliabh Liag Boat Tours. Photo Clive Wasson
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Struggling families shouldn’t be expected to pay the TV license fee

14 February 2024
letterkenny sign
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny councillors seek meeting with gardai as Mayor expresses concern about anti-social behaviour

14 February 2024
Photo Clive Wasson
News

Highland Radio Hospitality Awards Celebrate Excellence in Donegal’s Hospitality Sector

14 February 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 182 – Highland Radio Hospitality Awards, and Dearbhla Kelly, Enterprise Engagement Officer

14 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Struggling families shouldn’t be expected to pay the TV license fee

14 February 2024
letterkenny sign
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny councillors seek meeting with gardai as Mayor expresses concern about anti-social behaviour

14 February 2024
Photo Clive Wasson
News

Highland Radio Hospitality Awards Celebrate Excellence in Donegal’s Hospitality Sector

14 February 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 182 – Highland Radio Hospitality Awards, and Dearbhla Kelly, Enterprise Engagement Officer

14 February 2024
lg_marie_therese_1
News, Top Stories

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher not seeking re-election

14 February 2024
lurgybrack2
Top Stories, Audio, News

Calls for better drainage at Lurgybrack after aquaplaning near miss

14 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube