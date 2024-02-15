Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon.

Larry Donnelly joins Greg to discuss the US elections which, most likely, will be contested by Donald Trump and Joe Biden later this year. We then get reaction to the County Council statement on the 17 houses in Milford which had originally been earmarked for social housing:

In this hour we catch up on listener’s comments and hear from Anne Marie, she moved back to Ireland almost two years ago and can’t get a GP for her family. We also hear of a Meningitis outbreak in Boyle:

There are calls on the government to urgently review changes to the allocation of the Special Education Teaching (SET) hours, one man is fundraising to help halt the closure of Veritas stores, we hear how you can shape the future of Culdaff and a former Garda Sergeant discusses anti-social behavior issues in Letterkenny: